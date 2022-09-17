Hungarian Vizsla Inu Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,931.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market cap of $888,862.24 and approximately $61,931.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile
Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.
Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu
