Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 8,211,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

