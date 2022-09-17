Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 371,284 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 371,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 8.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $41.94. 118,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,109. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50.

