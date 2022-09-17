Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VIG stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

