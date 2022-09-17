Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 534 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 407,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,930 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254,446 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 8,898,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,796. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

