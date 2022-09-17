Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 494,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.79. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

