Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $194.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.