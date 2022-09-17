Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.75

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.75 and traded as low as C$61.19. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$61.44, with a volume of 1,460,144 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$38.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 10.9360466 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.