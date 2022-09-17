Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.72.

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IRT opened at $18.84 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

