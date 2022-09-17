Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

