Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Acquires $14,480.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Benjamin G. Wolff acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $14,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 607,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,533.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Globalstar Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Featured Stories
