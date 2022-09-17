Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Acquires $14,480.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Benjamin G. Wolff acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $14,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 607,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,533.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 74.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $10,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

