Insider Selling: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$551,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 778,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,582,363.80.

Donald Craig Blackwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.87, for a total transaction of C$543,500.00.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,228. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.37 and a 52-week high of C$12.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

