Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,211,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,941,358.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

