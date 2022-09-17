Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,211,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,941,358.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

