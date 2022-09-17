Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Sells $90,310.83 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $90,310.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

