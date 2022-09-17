Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Increased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.