Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intel to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

