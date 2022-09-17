Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 104,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 23.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 12.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

