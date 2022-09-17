Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,747,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,380,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

