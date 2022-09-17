International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.27. 9,839,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

