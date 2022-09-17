Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.