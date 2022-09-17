Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 272,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $22.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
