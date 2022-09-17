Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $1,319,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $43.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

