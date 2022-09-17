Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 289.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,511,000 after buying an additional 2,591,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Featured Articles

