Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.