Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,008,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 568,361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 357,581 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 248,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 226,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.