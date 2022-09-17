IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski Sells 5,086 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IonQ Stock Down 4.7 %

IONQ opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 300.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 29.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 144.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 90,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

