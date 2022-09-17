IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

