Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.
Iris Energy Stock Up 12.7 %
IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.