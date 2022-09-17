Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

IREN stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $392,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

