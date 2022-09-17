IronNet (IRNT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IronNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

IronNet has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet’s rivals have a beta of -8.96, indicating that their average stock price is 996% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81% IronNet Competitors -81.17% -85.40% -8.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.7% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of IronNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IronNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 2 2 0 0 1.50 IronNet Competitors 1657 11399 24416 533 2.63

IronNet presently has a consensus price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,222.92%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.13%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IronNet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet $27.54 million -$242.65 million -0.37 IronNet Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 24.16

IronNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IronNet. IronNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IronNet rivals beat IronNet on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

