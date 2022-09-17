Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Isabella Bank stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.16. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

