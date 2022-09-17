iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. 4,366,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

