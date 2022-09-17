iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $32,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,912. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

