iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 11,016,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99.

