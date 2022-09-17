iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 164,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

