iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. 164,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,796. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.