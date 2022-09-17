iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Bremer Bank National Association’s Largest Position

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,494 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 12.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $67,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

