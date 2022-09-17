iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 49.1% in August

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,054,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

