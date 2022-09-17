iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

