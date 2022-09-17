iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 42.7% in August

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENZL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.98. 86,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,503. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 143,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.