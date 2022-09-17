iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.51

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and traded as high as $22.55. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 338,210 shares.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

