James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.04

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.04 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.50). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.67), with a volume of 308,467 shares.

James Halstead Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.82. The company has a market capitalization of £939.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

