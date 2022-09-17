Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of JWEL opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.89. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$32.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74.

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Jamieson Wellness

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,697.59.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.