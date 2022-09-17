Jay Francis Murray Sells 1,000 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,188 shares in the company, valued at C$43,974.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

BLDP stock opened at C$9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$24.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.61.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.