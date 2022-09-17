Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BNP Paribas SA’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP Paribas’ FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $38.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

