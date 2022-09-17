John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 84.9% in August

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 31,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,792. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

In other John Hancock Preferred Income Fund news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $445,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.