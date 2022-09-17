Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$109,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,113,424.53.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.96.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVA has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.28.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

