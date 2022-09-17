JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Covestro Trading Down 2.0 %

1COV stock opened at €29.13 ($29.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. Covestro has a twelve month low of €28.74 ($29.33) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.22.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

