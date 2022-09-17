JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €44.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €20.65 ($21.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1.67. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €12.04 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of €36.45 ($37.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.32.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

