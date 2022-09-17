JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 2.1 %

ETR:BAS opened at €41.39 ($42.23) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.87 and its 200-day moving average is €47.61.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.