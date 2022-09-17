JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Hana Microelectronics Public stock opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 12 month low of 1.90 and a 12 month high of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.90.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

