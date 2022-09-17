JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,260

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,098.89.

ASOS stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

